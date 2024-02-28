The Area News
Slower speed limits on Rifle Range Road

By Staff Reporters
February 28 2024 - 2:30pm
Rifle Range Road and Jones Road will have reduced speed limits, dropping from 100km/h to 80km/h from March in an effort to improve safety.

