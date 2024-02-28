Slower speed limits on Rifle Range Road

Rifle Range Road and Jones Road will have reduced speed limits, dropping from 100km/h to 80km/h from March in an effort to improve safety.
From March 6, the entire length of Rifle Range Road will have a reduced speed limit of 80 kilometres an hour, while two kilometres of Jones Road will have the same - following a number of accidents in the last few years.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said that the reduced limits would provide 'consistency' and improve safety.
"A speed zone review was carried out in response to a request from Griffith City Council due to increased residential development in the area and following three crashes recorded in recent years," they said.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW, so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules".
Across the state, speeding is noted as a major factor in fatalities and contributes to 24 per cent of serious injuries in road accidents every year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury," a spokesperson for Transport for NSW said.
The change was originally scheduled to take place in September 2023, but was delayed.
Signs will be in place along both Rifle Range and Jones roads to advise motorists of the new speed limit.
