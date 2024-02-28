Junior cricket swings into upcoming finals

The Thunder scored a hard fought win over the Sixers. The Thunder's score of 8/111 proved a bit too much for the Sixers who finished on 9/81. The main run scorers for the Thunder were Hugo Bunn who made 26, Ted Young 22 and Max Bunn 22. The Sixers wickets were shared around with Braxton Catanzariti and Simon Ramsey picking up two wickets. Matthew Crosato outdid both of them with three wickets. The Sixers had three equal top scorers - Archie Nancarrow, Jacob Crosato and Braxton Catanzariti, all made 15 runs. Ted Young was the Thunders most successful bowler, finishing with two wickets.