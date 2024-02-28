Junior cricket swings into upcoming finals

The second-last round of games in the current season were played on Saturday morning.
The Strikers scored a comfortable win over the Hurricanes. They were able to hit up a handy score of 11/122 and held the Hurricanes to 13/75. Lucas Lugton continued his good form with 35 runs for the Strikers. Handy contributions also came from Flynn Crawford-Ross, 18 and Illya Lewis, 22.
Riley Keenan picked up two wickets for the Hurricanes. Riley also topped the score sheet for his side with an innings of 27. Brody Ford gave him some support with his score of 14 runs. Lucas Lugton made it a good double with a bag of three wickets. Flynn Crawford-Ross, Illya Lewis, Liam Brugger and Odin Lewis all took two wickets for the Strikers.
The Scorchers continued their domination of this competition, hitting up 5/192 against the Heat who responded with a score of 13/84. It was Hugh Kite's turn to lead the run scoring with 45 runs, closely followed by Cooper Hunt with 38. Joe Irons 23 and George Conlan 22 made their usual contributions. Bryton Hopkins and Nichkhun Clark were the pick of the Heat bowlers with two wickets each. Bryton also top scored for the Heat with 19 runs.
The Scorchers dangerous attack again delivered results. George Conlan grabbed four wickets, Ben Spry three wickets and Quade Conlan two wickets.
The Thunder scored a hard fought win over the Sixers. The Thunder's score of 8/111 proved a bit too much for the Sixers who finished on 9/81. The main run scorers for the Thunder were Hugo Bunn who made 26, Ted Young 22 and Max Bunn 22. The Sixers wickets were shared around with Braxton Catanzariti and Simon Ramsey picking up two wickets. Matthew Crosato outdid both of them with three wickets. The Sixers had three equal top scorers - Archie Nancarrow, Jacob Crosato and Braxton Catanzariti, all made 15 runs. Ted Young was the Thunders most successful bowler, finishing with two wickets.
The cricketer of week award goes to Ted Young for his all round efforts for the Thunder.
The Leagues Club continued their run of wins this season with a resounding win over the Diggers.
Their strong batting line up again laid the foundation of a winning score of 3/112. Diggers fell well short, ending their innings at 17/92. Harrison Palmer was again amongst the runs, with an innings of 35 for the Leagues Club. Charlie Bunn made his usual contribution of 26 runs and Archie Leach made 18.
The Diggers' wicket takers were Hudson Crack with 1/3, Owen Condon 1/14 and Archie Dunbar 1/17. The major contributors in Diggers' innings were Hudson Crack with 20, Yug Chaughary with 17 and Archie Dunbar with 12. Harrison Palmer capped a big day taking 5/22. Charlie Bunn picked up 3/9.
Hanwood were made to work for their win over Coro. Hanwood's defendable score of 4/74 was just out of reach of the Coro who finished on 5/61. The consistent Rory Lasscock top scored for Hanwood with 21 runs while Zavier Hoffman scored 18 and Ollie Nancarrow had 15. Rihan Desai was the most successful bowler finishing with 2/10. Coro again relied heavily on Josh Taprell who made 24 runs.
Rihan Desai provided some support with his ten runs. Jonas Catanzariti was the best of the Hanwood bowlers with figures of 2/2.
Cricketer of the week is Jonas Catanzariti who took two wickets and scored ten runs for Hanwood.
