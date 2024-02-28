Griffith Real Estate celebrates awards

Griffith Real Estate agents are celebrating a number of big awards at the ARERAs - the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards, not to be confused with the ARIA awards that recognise musical talent.
The agency attended the Australasian Real Estate Results Awards, taking out gold medals for two of their staff who were recognised for their skill in real estate and support services.
Jordan Bavaresco was named Growth Agent Of The Year for his work in home sales, while Jasmin Atwal was recognised as an excellent support for the agency after just six months working there.
Mr Bavaresco has been at the agency for five years, and said it was a good feeling to see his improvement over that time recognised.
"It means from 2023/2024, the numbers have improved ... It's a good feeling, a real sense of achievement," he said.
He said the trick he had found was consistency, sticking to the plan and solving problems as they arise.
Miss Atwal, on the other hand, has been at Griffith Real Estate for just six months but has cemented herself as an important asset.
She said she was excited to receive the award, and hoped it would provide a boost to her aspirations.
"It means a lot considering I haven't been here for long. It's a good kickstart to my career in real estate," she said.
"Since year 10, I just saw myself selling houses in the future ... it's all about communication skills, being able to understand what a client wants and needs. I just make sure they leave here happy".
Director Tony Santolin said that he was pleased and proud of both the award-winners, describing Miss Atwal as the 'oil' in the real estate machine and commending Mr Bavaresco for ensuring that the process went smoothly.
"Selling your house is one of the biggest stresses in life ... When he's driving, he just takes that stress away."
