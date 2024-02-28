Grant funding up for grabs in Murrumbidgee area

Residents are urged to get in fast, with community grant and education scholarship opportunities up for grabs in the Murrumbidgee Council area.
Scholarships and funding are currently on offer, with applications sought before upcoming cut-off dates.
The annual community funding program is available for community groups and scholarships for tertiary students.
Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae said there are three grant programs and a scholarship opportunity which, together, could inject $45,000 into the community.
"The scholarships are valued at $1000 each and are open to students enrolled in a tertiary course - such as university, TAFE or another training provider - who have their home address in the Murrumbidgee Council area," Cr McRae said.
The grants are being funded by council, Neoen Coleambally Solar Farm and the former Darlington Point Lions Club.
Cr McRae said some outstanding past years projects which have benefited from such opportunities.
"We are looking forward to seeing some great ones again this year," she said.
Organisations across the Council area that meet the funding criteria can apply for the Murrumbidgee Council and/or Coleambally Solar Farm grants, however the Lions Club grant is only available to Darlington Point community groups and individuals.
Applications close at noon Friday March 15.
Meanwhile, funds are also available to conserve, restore and protect historical buildings and places in the area.
Economic development manager Kellie Dissegna said council has secured NSW Government funding to be dispersed through a competitive grants process.
"The funding can be used for such things as repairs, maintenance, external painting, signage, front fences or paths, landscaping and sculptures," Mr Dissegna said.
"I encourage all owners and managers of heritage items and those in a conservation area to consider applying as the funding will provide a welcome injection in funds that is normally hard to come by," she said.
Recipients are required to match the funding on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
The closing date for submissions is Monday March 11.
Applications and guidelines are available on Murrumbidgee Council's website or council's offices.
More information on both can be obtained by contacting 1300 676 243 or by mail at mail@murrumbidgee.nsw.gov.au.
