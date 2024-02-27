The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Support grows for representative football to return after five-year hiatus

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 28 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Ashcroft gets a kick away during the Riverina League's representative clash against AFL Canberra in 2017. There are calls for the concept to return to the calendar after a five-year hiatus.
Josh Ashcroft gets a kick away during the Riverina League's representative clash against AFL Canberra in 2017. There are calls for the concept to return to the calendar after a five-year hiatus.

There are hopes that after a five-year hiatus senior representative football could soon make a return to the calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.