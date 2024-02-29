Final feedback sought for rate rise

It's the last chance to get thoughts in on the proposed special rate variation, as the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has opened up public submissions.
Griffith City Council is one of nine councils in NSW to apply for a rate variation over the decided rate peg, along with Blayney Shire, Goulburn Mulwaree, Kempsey Shire, Narrandera Shire, Randwick City, Snowy Valleys, Tamworth Regional, and Willoughby City.
Griffith City Council has applied for an SRV of 34.9 per cent over three years. If IPART ultimately approves the application, the first stage of the rate increase will start in June 2024.
IPART chairwoman Carmel Donnelly said that the number of requests for a rate variation indicated larger problems.
"IPART recently highlighted ongoing stakeholder concern with the financial sustainability of councils and with the affordability of rising rates, and the NSW Government has recently accepted our recommendation for an independent inquiry into the current financial model of councils", she said.
Ms Donnelly urged residents to get in touch with their feedback on the SRV.
"Community feedback is an important part of the Tribunal's assessment of special variation applications and we encourage affected ratepayers and community members to fill out the survey on the IPART website or lodge a submission in relation to any of the applications we've received," she said.
Kerri Horton has been a key supporter of a petition started by ratepayers against the proposed variation, and said that she had been motivated to promote the petition to send a message of numbers.
"You've got to have people power," she said.
Public submissions are currently open and will close on March 18, before a final decision is made on whether the rate hike will go ahead or not. IPART will announce the final decision in May.
Submissions can be made at ipart.nsw.gov.au.
