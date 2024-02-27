'No surprise': Linking Communities Network heads weigh in on housing report

The heads of Griffith housing support service Linking Communities Network say they are unsurprising that the city has been officially listed as a NSW homelessness hot-spot.
Homelessness NSW figures recently listed Griffith as eighth out of ten other locations that have seen an uptick in those utilising services.
"We weren't surprised to see that figure at all," CEO Yvonne Wilson said.
"We know the housing situation in Griffith has been appalling for some time from the number of people who come to see us on a regular basis.
"I don't think 'homelessness' is the right word in Griffith, but rather 'houselessness.'
"People can find themselves in that situation for a variety of reasons, and with a lack of safe, suitable housing, it's no wonder people are living in cars or couches - an unseen form of homelessness," she said.
Deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro believes are a number of reasons why Griffith has ended up in the top ten.
"The build of infrastructure isn't happening as quickly as at other places," Mrs Salvestro said.
"I also believe the government needs to commit to building more social housing.
"It has pledged a commitment to building more houses but how does that weigh in contrast to the 116,000 who are homeless in NSW."
Mrs Wilson added a lack of turnover in the market is also adding to the conundrum.
"People have a tendency to stay in their houses and when they decide to go, they're inclined to sell rather than rent," Mrs Wilson said.
"In the past there's also been a lack of foresight to build on spec.
"I would say 95 per cent of people who come to us are struggling specifically with housing, not just in Griffith but in outlying towns.
"The cost of living is now seeing two-income households struggling to put food on the table; we're seeing a more diverse demographic of people reaching out to us including those aged 16 to 25, young couples, and single men and women of all ages.
"People who haven't come to us in the past are now.
"I think most people in Griffith would have the same problem if they suddenly found themselves displaced."
Linking Communities Network is in the process of developing youth accommodation and a new Griffith Women's Refuge is pending construction.
But Mrs Wilson said an overall solution to the crisis is anyone's guess.
"Our youth transitional housing block will have six youth units but there is already a wait-list of 18," Mrs Wilson said.
"The new women's refuge crisis accommodation is coming along but our existing outlets are at full capacity; it's seldom we have a vacancy.
"I think there is a way to go in merely finding a solution, let alone acting on it," she said.
