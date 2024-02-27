Three charged after knife attacks

Three young people have been charged after multiple people were hospitalised with knife wounds on February 17.
Just after midnight, emergency services responded to a number of injured people on Alexander Street after multiple people were stabbed or slashed. Detectives commenced an investigation and have now charged two young men and a woman for the attacks.
On February 19, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman turned themselves into Griffith Police Station and were charged with multiple offences surrounding the injuries.
Two days later on February 21, another 19-year-old man attended the station and was arrested - police said there were no more outstanding offenders wanted for the incident.
The two men were released on conditional bail, although one was initially declined bail before appearing in Leeton Local Court and being granted bail. One will face Griffith Local Court on March 13, while the other will attend on April 10.
The 18-year-old woman was released on conditional bail to face Griffith Local Court on March 28.
