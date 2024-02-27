Police searching for home invader after kitchen confrontation

Police are searching for a home invader and appealing for any witnesses to get in touch after an attempted robbery of a home in Collina.
Residents of a home on Sanders Street were awoken when an unknown man broke into their home just before 12.30am on February 25. The man was spotted by neighbours checking cars around the area and entered an unlocked vehicle - before breaking into the home.
The occupants were awoken by a sound in the kitchen and confronted the man, who promptly fled the scene through Ted Scobie oval - where he was last seen. Police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
The man is described as Caucasian with a slim and muscular build, between 170 and 180cm tall. He was last seen wearing a black singlet, dark pants, black runners - with a t-shirt wrapped around his head and a surgical mask concealing his face.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Police are also appealing for information about a bike theft, after a purple mountain bike was stolen from the garage of a home in Noorebar Avenue. The specialised 'Stumpjumper' bike was taken between 7.30pm on February 23, and 5.15am on February 24.
Finally, a 32-year-old man was arrested on February 25 after failing to leave a bar in Banna Avenue after becoming argumentative.
The man was asked to leave by staff, but refused and police were contacted. The man became confrontational, and refused to provide his name until he was arrested and taken to the police station - he was issued with a $550 fine on the spot for failing to leave and released from custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.