Spotlight on women's health

The Griffith LHAC held a successful AGM on January 22 in which all positions were filled and two new members were welcomed.
Margaret King was re-elected as chair with Anne Napoli elected as deputy chair, Karen Baric as secretary and Tahnee Jamieson as communications officer.
International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8 locally and around the world. Lots of events are planned and it's a fabulous day when all women are recognised for their achievements. The Griffith LHAC wants to shine a light on women's health over these coming weeks with some timely reminders.
Cancer screenings should be done when you display no symptoms otherwise they become a diagnostic test. If left until you show symptoms the cancer may not be in it earliest and most treatable stages.
Breast screening saves lives and is one of the most effective ways to detect early signs of breast cancer meaning treatment outcomes are better. If you've put off or missed a breast cancer screening then make March the month to do it. All women aged 50 to 74 should have a free two yearly mammogram and it's as simple as calling 13 20 50 and booking an appointment.
Cervical cancer screening also saves lives. If you are aged 25 to 74 and you've found yourself behind in your screening tests due to the pandemic or just putting it off then it's time to tick it off your list this month. Call your GP or nurse to book an appointment.
For more information contact LHAC chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 and don't forget to follow us at Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC Facebook page.
