Eagles stumble to Wanderers as fourth grade finals approach

Hanwood Wanderers have sent a message to the rest of the Fourth Grade competition after coming away with a resounding win over Exies Eagles.
The Eagles side won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to make any impact with out in the middle.
Lachlan Wynne (4/6) was the pick of the bowlers for the Wanderers, while Bradley Whitworth (1/6), Rory Lasscock (1/4), Mason Caughey (1/3) and Angus Pasin (1/2) picked up a wicket each as the Eagles were bowled out for 22.
While Jake Suine (1/1), Darby Robertson (1/1) and Ollie Nancarrow (1/2) picked up a wicket each, Ayush Patel (13*) guided Hanwood across the line for a seven-wicket win.
Meanwhile, Coro Cougars came away with a nine-wicket win over Diggers.
Yuvraj Beeton (25*) and Meshw Patel (17) led the way for Diggers, but tight bowling from Toby Rand (2/7) helped restrict Diggers to 84, and Matthew Andrighetto (46*) led the Cougars to a commanding victory.
