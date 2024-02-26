Struggle to match backpackers with work as scams rise

Backpackers across the Riverina are looking for work in record numbers, with a number allegedly moving on after facing struggles finding steady work.
Griffith and the MIA's workforce has a heavy focus on seasonal, temporary workers assisting with harvesting, growing and agriculture. The jobs are popular with many backpackers visiting Australia on working holidays, as well as seasonal workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.
But while the number of people looking for work has remained the same, there may not be enough roles to go around - with some leaving after finding no success.
Amanda Marchiori from Workfront People Solutions said that she matched up seasonal workers with poultry farms - and had seen a huge influx of people searching for work.
"I'm getting swamped with backpackers in the area. I've got about 100 people walking through, there are a lot of backpackers in the area looking for work," she said.
"I see around ten a day. I've heard from a lot of them, it's really hard to find jobs in the area and a lot are moving on."
Miss Marchiori added that it was confusing to hear, considering the familiar calls from growers and harvesters struggling to find help.
Chairwoman of the Multicultural Council of Griffith, Carmel La Rocca said that the issue often came down to seasonal workers who had been misled or were confused around securing working rights.
"The backpackers have a different problem, they can't find accommodation to do their 88 days. The seasonal worker program, we've got another issue," she said.
She expressed concern that workers were being deceived, paying money to con artists with the promise that it would secure them working rights and finding too late that they don't have the right permits.
"They're charging them big money - it ranges from $450 to $1500 or almost $2500 if they go for a review."
