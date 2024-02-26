Coleambally in the box seat for GDCA Second Grade minor premiership

Coleambally Nomads will head into the final round of the regular season in the box seat to secure the GDCA Second Grade minor premiership after a five-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
The Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, but the bowling of Andrew McIntyre (3/16) and Shawn Iddles (2/28) put the Nomads on top, with Teei Piawi (28) the only top-five batter to get a start as the Leagues side fell to 5/38.
Gospel Toru and Okotai Woetai led a bit of a fightback from the Panthers as they added 29 runs before Okotai Woetai (19) fell to Sam Strachan (2/19).
Toru's (17) resistance was eventually ended by Rohan Lacey (1/21), Manish Patel (19*) added some late runs before Matthew Foster (2/5) picked up the final two wickets to see Leagues bowled out for 107.
The Panthers were able to give themselves a chance, with Taniera Vailoa (3/22) picking up the early wickets of Rohan Lacey (4), Luke Roberts (4) and Jack Weymouth-Smith (5), while Piawi was able to pick up the dangerous Jacob Breed (0) to see the Nomads fall to 4/22.
Phil Burge started the fightback, and while Charlie Lamont (0) departed cheaply when she was bowled by Joe MacGillivary-Reeves (1/5), Burge (56*) was joined by Sanil Babu (30*), and the pair were able to guide their side to the win.
The Eagles remain within striking distance after a four-wicket win over Coro.
Tom Spry (3/17) and Ali Mehdi (3/21) did the damage to restrict Coro to 84 before Don Jayasuriya (27*), Tom Spry (13) and Cameron Harrison (12*) got their side over the line.
