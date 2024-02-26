Hanwood butcher aids Aussie team to victory in American competition

Hanwood Butchery's Angus Bartter is still reeling after his Australian team came first in a meat judging competition in the United States.
Mr Bartter was one of a handful of Australian university students selected to travel to the US to compete against teams as part of the National Western Stock Show last month.
In addition to taking home the trophy, he himself was also ranked third out of some 80 contestants at the show in Denver, Colorado.
Participants had their aptitude tested in fields such as yield and quality grading, beef and pork carcass judging and value-based pricing.
The trip also saw him tour numerous farms, including those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas where he was able to see grassroots American meat production up close.
It was the qualified butcher's first adventure overseas and he is still avidly reflecting on the occasion as he this week commences his Bachelor of Ag Science at Charles Sturt University.
"I marveled over just about every facet of the experience. I'm still reeling," Mr Bartter laughed.
"I think the overall highlight was seeing how American's work with their meat clients and in the industry in general.
"There are a lot of differences between how things are done in Australia and there, but perhaps the biggest contrast was America's focus on domestic demand.
"They have a much larger market compared to Australia and therefore systems like meat grading are different; they provide premiums based on quality to farmers and feedlots," he said.
Having the opportunity to spend ten days working on a cattle ranch in Kansas was also an eye-opening experience.
"It was amazing to see how things are done, like how closely Americans work in genetics, decide what happens with a carcass at the end of production, work on marbling and more.
"Rib eye steaks are hugely popular as well as flanks for heaters.
"Burger meat is one of the biggest staples given the number of fast food chains and restaurants," Mr Bartter said.
While he was already hugely passionate about his field prior to the trip, it gave him even more inspiration going forward.
I think the meat industry can offer a lot and it's certainly made me extremely happy with what what I'm doing," Mr Bartter said.
"When you see it all up close you're just blown away, especially with the culture shock. I gained so much that I'm still absorbing it all."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.