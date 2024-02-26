Red alert remains for Lake Wyangan as council looks to Wagga-based trial

Weeks after initial testing revealed high levels of dangerous blue-green algae, a red alert remains in place at Lake Wyangan.
It comes after initial tests on February 5 revealed high levels and unfortunately, subsequent tests have revealed the problem currently remains.
The issue is timely given the Lake Wyangan and Catchment Management Committee recently held a presentation for Griffith City Council detailing potential water treatment methods currently being trialed at Wagga's Lake Albert.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said council is monitoring the lake's health vigilantly and believes the hot weather is mainly to blame for recent algal blooms.
"Testing still indicates a red alert and council is continuing to test twice per week," Cr Curran said.
"The warning won't be cleared until we get two weeks of clear results.
"The issue tends to go on for a time when the weather is as hot as it has been.
"We hope the levels will drop but that depends on weather and associated factors."
The committee's presentation on February 15 reviewed the workings of Wagga Wagga City Council's trial through Waterzyme, a natural based product introducing proteins into Lake Albert.
According to the report, Diatomix is a liquid micronutrient solution that enhances the growth of 'good algae' called Diatoms.
The process of Diatomix is to reduce the levels of nitrogen, phosphorus and to enhance the growth of Diatoms which will then out-compete cyanobacteria for nutrients and limit their growth conditions, subsequently reducing the level of blue-green algae.
The product also aims to capture blue green algae, immersing the cells to the bottom of the lake and starving the algae from sunlight.
According to the report, Griffith City Council has purchased five litres of Diatomix and since November 2023, the environment and health department has been sampling nutrient and silica levels of the south lake.
January analytical reports indicate silica levels are low (2.2mg/L) while blue-green algae is high (13.050mm3/L).
"We're in contact with Wagga to see how that trial goes but we know it will take time to get those results," Cr Curran said.
"I will be communicating with a Wagga representative and if it is working we will go to the company.
"However it's probably a little late now given our warnings. In a way though, that gives us time.
"At the end of the day we just want to see a healthy lake but there's no quick fix when evaluating long-term solutions and an economical approach," Cr Curran said.
Recently, WaterNSW also issued a red alert advisory for high levels of blue-green algae for the Lachlan River at Hillston and Lake Creek at Lake Cargelligo.
