Swans remain unbeaten after "ugly" win in smoky conditions

The Griffith Swans impressive start to the Southern NSW Women's League after picking up their fourth win to start the season.
While the conditions on Friday night weren't conducive for sport with bushfire smoke from Victoria, which had been hanging over Griffith throughout the day, the Swans were able to make a fast start to their clash with Temora after Jess Hill was able to kick the first major of the night.
The home side were able to build pressure on the Kangaroos defence, and after forcing a turnover, Jenna Richards was able to add a second while Shamia Williams was able to trickle a kick over the line to see the Swans take a 19-point lead into the first change.
The Kangaroos showed plenty of fight in the second quarter to kick three games to none in the second term to head into the main break ahead by a point.
Goals to Richards and star recruit Grace Buchan gave the Swans back the lead after they were able to keep the Kangaroos scoreless to head into the third term with a 12-point advantage.
While the Kangaroos had the better of the possession in the final term, the Swans were able to hold on to secure a 5.5 (35) to 3.6 (24) victory.
Coach Trevor Richards was happy to see his side was able to win ugly, which is something the side hadn't been able to do in the previous season.
"In previous years in games like that, we probably would have been beaten by two or three goals, but tonight we were good enough to work our way around it and finish it off," he said.
"We played well in patches and were probably a bit down on what we had produced in the past couple of weeks, but that's no excuse. You still have to front up.
"What I was most pleased about, and I told the girls this straight after the game, is that sometimes you have to win ugly, and we were good enough to do that tonight."
In her second game of Australian Rules, Sophia Kelsey was among her side's best in the win, with Trevor Richards has been impressed by her showing following on from another strong showing on debut during the Swans' win over the Northern Jets.
The Swans are one of three unbeaten sides, and they will face their toughest test of the season next weekend when they take on defending premiers, and fellow unbeaten side, GGGM Lions, in Ganmain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.