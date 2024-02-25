'We are very fortunate to get players of this calibre': Swans score five signings as they look to back up 2023 success

Griffith has landed a stunning recruitment coup that has seen the Swans secure the services of five players from Sydney for the upcoming season.
Cooper Kilpatrick headlines the quintet and is coming off a stellar season for UNSW Eastern Surburbs that saw him named on the half back flank in the AFL Sydney Team of the Year.
Kilpatrick was part of the Bulldogs' premiership side from last season and he also has played 23 games at NEAFL level with Sydney Swans.
Tom Baxter also played in the Bulldogs premiership last season and has signed with the Swans while Riley Lucas will join Griffith from Sydney University.
Former player Heath Northey also makes his return to the club after last playing for the Swans in the 2017-19 seasons while Tom Tyson makes the move across to the Riverina League after playing with East Wagga-Kooringal in 2023.
The group is set to provide a massive boost for the upcoming season and Swans assistant coach Sam Daniel was rapt to have the quintet onboard at the club.
"I mean it's no secret we were on the hunt for some top end talent after losing our Queanbeyan quartet and a few of our young guns over the off-season," Daniel said.
"We were out there pretty thoroughly but even this surprised us.
"We did hear that Heater (Heath Northey) was sort of looking to play country football again so we spoke to him and it snowballed from there.
"We are very fortunate to get players of this calibre."
Daniel believed that each of the five should be a strong addition to the team and he said that he was looking forward to seeing what they could produce for the Swans this season.
"Heath Northey is back at the club who played in the 2018 and 2019 grand finals," he said.
"So we know what Heath produces, he was a classy mid and one of the best in the competition in my view.
"He has come back super fit, he's training for marathons and I think he ran a 6.20 2km time trial so we're very excited about him.
"Tommy Tyson is sort of a taller outside player, he'll probably slot in across the wing and half back for us, he's a classy left footer who spent time at East Wagga.
"Riley Lucas is a six foot three or four centre half back, very much a similar build to Alec McCormick who we had last year.
"That was a bit of a hole for us with Alec leaving so hopefully Riley can fill that spot, he's spent his last three years at Sydney Uni.
"Tommy Baxter is an inside-mid, watching a few of his replays he seems really defensive minded and he does the hard work and tackles.
"Cooper Kilpatrick will probably slot in across half back, he's just a running machine by the looks of it.
"I think he led his old club for bounces so he will probably pick up Taine Moraschi's role through half back and in the midfield."
Queanbeyan quartet Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson had a profound impact on the club last season and Daniel said it was fantastic the Swans were able to secure a talented bunch to fill their roles.
"Yeah absolutely and even more importantly speaking to them on the phone they seem to really buy in to what we want to do from a culture aspect," he said.
"Obviously in a community town like Griffith that's more important to us than the onfield stuff.
"It's great for our young kids and their development being able to see how theses guys prepare for gameday with what they do.
"The impact they have even if they're only here for 12 months can last 5 or 10 years with the effect they'll have on our younger players.
"We are very excited to have these guys onboard."
