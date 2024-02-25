The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'We are very fortunate to get players of this calibre': Swans score five signings as they look to back up 2023 success

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
February 26 2024 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Lucas, Tom Baxter, Cooper Kilpatrick, Tom Tyson and Heath Northey have signed with Griffith for the upcoming season. Picture from Griffith Swans
Riley Lucas, Tom Baxter, Cooper Kilpatrick, Tom Tyson and Heath Northey have signed with Griffith for the upcoming season. Picture from Griffith Swans

Griffith has landed a stunning recruitment coup that has seen the Swans secure the services of five players from Sydney for the upcoming season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.