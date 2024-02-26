The Area News
Griffith, Widgelli in high-risk level crossing upgrades after cash splash

By Anna McGuiness
February 26 2024 - 6:00pm
Griffith and Widgelli high-risk level crossings are two of three in the region that will receive safety upgrades as part of a multimillion-dollar cash splash from the federal government.

