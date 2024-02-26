The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shed, tractor destroyed by fire, car blaze under investigation

By Taylor Dodge
February 26 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A shed and tractor were destroyed in an evening fire while a car blaze was also being investigated earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.