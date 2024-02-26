Shed, tractor destroyed by fire, car blaze under investigation

A shed and tractor were destroyed in an evening fire while a car blaze was also being investigated earlier this month.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to a property on Conargo Road, Carrathool, about 9.30pm on Monday February 19 following reports of a structure fire.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said two trucks were deployed carrying four firefighters who contained the blaze at 11.30pm.
Upon arrival firefighters found a hay shed with fifty hay bales and a tractor inside well-alright.
The shed and tractor were completely destroyed and the cause of the fire is yet to be identified.
In a separate incident, RFS crews were called to Euroley Road, Euroley, following reports of a car fire about 5.40am on Tuesday February 20.
A spokesperson for NSW RFS said six firefighters and two trucks responded to the scene where they found a car well-alight as well as a 100 metre by 50 metre area of surrounding bushland.
The fire was contained about 6.20 am and investigations into the cause of the fire are under way.
