Outstanding 2807ha irrigation operation backed by 14,112ML of water

Brothers Roger and Tim Commins' institutional grade, 2807 hectare (6936 acre) Riverina irrigated cropping operation has hit the market through LAWD, expected to make more than $90 million.
Backed by 14,112 megalitres of surface water and groundwater entitlements, the Commins Portfolio comprises of four non-contiguous hubs: Karwar (1097ha), Whitton Hub (1253ha), The Weir (183ha) and Nardoo (274ha).
The properties are located within an 18km radius of at Whitton, on the NSW side of the Murrumbidgee River to both the east and west of Darlington Point.
Some 80 per cent or 2244ha of the operation has been developed with laser levelled, bankless channel irrigation, with 1860ML of combined on-farm water storage.
The country is currently used for the production of crops including cotton, maize, wheat and barley, and canola in rotation.
However, the operation's productive soil types are also described as being suitable for a wide range of row crops and permanent plantings.
Water entitlements include 1975ML of high security Murrumbidgee River water, 6635ML of general security Murrumbidgee River water, 1605ML of zone 1 deep groundwater, 214ML of zone 2 groundwater, 2293ML of zone 3 groundwater, 300ML of shallow groundwater and 1090ML of supplementary river water.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, hay shedding, a silo complex and grain storage for the more than 4200 tonnes, an 80t weighbridge, and fuel storage.
There are also offices and residences for staff.
The strategically located operation is 20km west of Leeton, 30km south east of Griffith, 122km east of Hay and 372km north of Melbourne.
The operation is also well located to cotton, hay, rice, almond, walnut processing facilities as well as feedlots.
A comprehensive suite of machinery, plant and equipment is also being offered with the operation.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on March 14.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Erica Semmens, 0419 714 039, LAWD.
Meanwhile, last month, expressions of interest were sought for the purchase of a significant block of land in Carrathool, estimated to be worth between $1.9 and $2.1 million.
