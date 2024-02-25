Griffith welcome back midfielder for upcoming Riverina League season

Griffith has welcomed back midfielder Tom Powell for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Powell last played for the Swans back in 2021 and he enjoyed a spectacular season finishing runner-up in Griffith's best and fairest.
He then had a season with Ainslie in the AFL Canberra competition before playing with Narrandera last year.
After having a few years away, Powell said he was looking forward to rejoining the Swans for the 2024 season.
"Yeah I'm pretty keen to hopefully go one better than what they did last year," Powell said.
"Hopefully I can win a flag with them, that'd be ideal."
Powell's signing with the Swans follows on from the recent announcement that his brother Jack has joined Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The pair have played all of the senior football together and Tom said he was looking forward to playing against his younger brother for the first time this season.
"I'm playing in the first game," he said.
"But I've actually got a holiday the next time I play them so I'm not playing in that second game.
"I'm definitely looking forward to that, hopefully I get to line up on him at the first centre bounce as that'd be really fun."
Swans assistant coach Sam Daniel played alongside Powell during his last stint at the club back in 2021 and said it was fantastic to have the midfielder back at Griffith.
"Tommy is a ripping fella," Daniel said.
"The last couple of years with our recruits, one of the big keys with pulling guys into our club is number one how are they going to fit in with the group.
"Tommy is one with history at Griffith, he's got mates here and we know what he's like as a person so we are really keen to get him involved.
"With losing some of our inside mids like Rhys (Pollock) and Alex (Page), we've still got a young running quick fit side so to get that player that can extract to get it out is something that we really wanted to target as well."
Powell had a strong impact in his 13 games at the Swans in 2021 and Daniel was hoping he could replicate the form that him register a top-two finish in their best and fairest that year.
"Yeah we'd love that," he said.
"He got stitched up a bit by Covid as he couldn't get out of the Canberra bubble for the last two games, if it wasn't for that he might've won the whole thing.
"But to pull back someone who has already been at the club and a runner-up best and fairest is certainly great for our group."
Daniel has been pleased with the Swans start to the pre-season campaign and believes the side is primed to build on the platform which guided them to a grand final appearance last year.
"We've been averaging about 35 guys per session and what's been most pleasing is that it's been the same 35 to every one," he said.
"Training has really picked up the last week or two as that first month block of running and fitness is starting to pay off.
"It's looking really good, Jack Rowston has come back in super nick and Nathan Richards has come back in the best nick I've probably ever seen him.
"There is just a good feeling around the group with the success we had last year and we think we have the group to be up there again.
"Everyone is excited and putting in the hard yards."
