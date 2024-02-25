Tough West Wyalong Knockout for Group 20 competitors

It was a tough West Wyalong Knockout for the three Group 20 sides involved across the weekend.
It was always going to be a tough hit out for the Yenda Blueheelers, who were handed the defending knockout champions in the Young Cherrypickers, with the defending champions coming away with a 22-0 victory.
TLU Sharks had a tough hit out with Wagga Kangaroos, with the Group Nine side coming away with a 14-4 victory over a spirited Sharks side.
The Mallee Men fell to a narrow 6-4 defeat to the South City Bulls but advanced through to the next round as the lucky losers from their first round.
It was a tough quarter-final for the hosts as they fell to a 22-0 defeat at the hands of eventual champions Woden Valley Rams.
Despite losing in the opening round to Temora, the Rams were able to exact revenge over the Dragons in the semi-final with a 20-0 win before seeing off Young in the final with a 20-12 victory.
