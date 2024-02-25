Evans takes five as Leagues secure position in One Day Final

Leagues Panthers have secured a chance to defend the One-Day premiership after picking up their sixth straight victory since Christmas after a seven-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
The Diggers' side won the toss and elected to bat, but the Panthers were able to strike in the second over when Billy Evans picked up the important wicket of Kyle Pete (1) when he edged one to Reece Matheson.
It looked like it would be yet another quick day at the office for the Panthers bowlers as Evans picked up the wickets of Manan Dave (6) and Paresh Patil (3), while Noah Gaske had an almost immediate impact when he had Liam Greenaway (1) out stumped to see Diggers fall to 4/21.
Thomas Chapman (8) offered some resistance, scoring at almost a run-a-ball before he was trapped in front by Gaske (2/38), with Diggers sitting on 5/33 off 16 overs.
Diggers captain Ben Fattore was able to take the lead and, alongside Craig Lugton, tried to get their side towards a potentially defendable total.
The pair were able to add 47 runs before Jack Rowston was able to end the resistance from Fattore (44) and followed that up three balls later when Lugton edged one through to Matheson.
Rowston (3/11) picked up the wicket of Nathan Brettschneider (2) soon after, while Evans (5/13) returned to the attack to pick up the wickets of Cooper James (6) and Baljit Sahdra (0) to see Diggers bowled out for 96 after 32 overs.
If Diggers were to have any chance of causing an upset, they would need to pick up early wickets, and with four overs gone, Lugton was able to dismiss the in-form Matt Keenan (2).
Manan Dave followed it up in the very next over as Jack Rowston (8) was caught by Greenaway to see the Leagues sitting at 2/12 after six overs.
Gaske and Reece Matheson looked to steady the ship while also not wasting any time chasing down the total.
In a destructive display of batting, Gaske (40*) was able to hit three fours and two sixes and scored at a strike rate of 222, while Matheson was also scoring at just over a run-a-ball.
With the Panthers needing just two runs for victory, Greenaway (1/7) was able to knock over Matheson (37), but two leg byes the very next ball saw the Leagues side able to secure the victory with 26.4 overs remaining.
