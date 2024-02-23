The Area News
Man arrested after pursuit ends with Murray River dive

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 23 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:55pm
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to traffic and property offences, following a chase across the Riverina that ended with a swim.

