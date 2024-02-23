Man arrested after pursuit ends with Murray River dive

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to traffic and property offences, following a chase across the Riverina that ended with a swim.
At 8.45pm on February 22, officers attached to the Murray River Police District spotted a vehicle allegedly stolen from a West Albury home the weekend before.
Police called for the driver to stop, but when the vehicle continued, a pursuit began - aided by PolAir in a helicopter as it crossed the Albury-Wodonga border into NSW.
The vehicle went off-road and drove alongside the Murray River, until around 9.15pm when the driver left the car and jumped into the river. He was arrested half an hour later on the riverbank in West Albury - approximately 1.7 kilometres downstream of where he jumped in.
The man was taken to Albury Base Hospital before being transferred to Albury Police Station.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Albury Police Station on 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
