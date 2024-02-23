Council deciding on sponsorship request from Lake Wyangan classic

Griffith City Council will be voting on a rapid turn-around grant to help support the Lake Wyangan Fishing Classic, coming up in less than a month.
Event organisers OzFish Unlimited have lodged an application for a $2350 grant to help host the event on March 16, too late for the usual community grant cycle time and requiring a fast-track.
Council staff have recommended councillors agree to the sponsorship, citing that the fishing day would improve the relationship between the community and the lake and encourage community to take more ownership of the fishing area.
Staff also noted that removing carp from the lake is a key element of the fishing day, which will benefit both the lake and community.
Councillors will also be voting on whether to lift the alcohol restrictions on Kooyoo Street for a 'Punjabi Mela' fundraiser from Griffith Real Estate, in a bid to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.
The event is scheduled for April 20 for a street festival, from 5.00pm to 10.00pm - and have appealed to lift the alcohol restrictions for the party. Stallholders will need to provide drink-ware and ice, while free water must be made readily available by event co-ordinators.
On a related note, Griffith City Council will vote on whether to provide in-kind support for the Griffith Vintage Festival, scheduled for Easter Saturday on March 30. The festival is a mainstay of the Easter season in the area and has been supported by Council in the past.
The festival promotes two major economic drivers in Griffith - wine and food - and Council has previously provided around $8000 in support by providing traffic management and control, marketing, and event assistance for the event.
Staff have estimated that the in-kind support will run at around $8000 again for 2024, and have recommended that councillors vote to provide the sponsorship.
Council will be meeting in the chambers at 1 Benerembah Street on February 27 at 7.00pm. The meeting will be livestreamed on Griffith City Council's facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.