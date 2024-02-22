2024 Sikh Games awarded $20,000 grant

The 2024 Sikh Shaheedi Games have been awarded a massive $20,000 grant to hold the 26th event in June this year.
The Shaheedi Tournament, or Sikh Games are a centrepiece of Griffith's calendar, and easily one of the largest events the city hosts each year as thousands flock to the city to participate or watch the games.
The 2023 tournament say over 25,000 visitors to the city just for the games.
Recognising the cultural and economic importance of the games to Griffith, a $20,000 grant has been awarded by the NSW Government's Office of Sport to help Griffith's Sikh community put together the event.
The games feature soccer, volleyball, athletics and kabaddi and to celebrate the 25th event last year, recently added hockey to the roster - making good use of the Regional Sports Centre.
Organiser Harpreet Singh said it was early to know what the games would look like this year, but that the money would be put to good use.
"We're getting started in a couple weeks, organising and hiring things," he said.
"We have to do the meeting in a few weeks about what we're going to do."
He added that the 2023 games cost over $300,000 to put on, but the committee makes that money back through donations, sponsorships and grants.
Once the event breaks even, extra money raised goes to a charitable cause - usually the Griffith Base Hospital.
In 2022, a $7000 donation went to a pulse oximeter for the emergency department, while 2023 raised $7500 as a general donation.
Councillor Manjit Singh Lally said that the grant was a pleasant recognition of the Sikh community's involvement in Griffith.
"The grant investment gives the Sikh community a sense of pride that the Government recognises the multicultural makeup of this city," he said.
"It is great for Griffith and great for all of the whole region, not just the Sikh community".
