Exchange students in search of Griffith host families

The World Education Program is on the lookout for Griffith families to take on a number of international students for their exchange program.
The program flies in high school students from around the world to share in different cultures organically and increase their global connection.
Griffith will be hosting a number of students during 2024, landing in June from countries like France, Denmark, Germany, Italy and more - but the program still needs families who can host the students for the duration of their visit.
Donna Lack from the WEP, said that they'd selected Griffith because of a successful history with the exchange program and a focus on regional areas.
"We do look to base students in smaller areas rather than capital cities. It's a beautiful area and the community in Griffith has been really open and welcoming in the past," she said.
"We just ask families to provide meals and a loving, welcoming and safe environment ... We don't expect or require our host families to go on crazy trips or anything," she said.
She encouraged all to consider the opportunity, commenting on her own experience studying in Quebec, Canada with the program - and later on hosting a number of Italian students.
"We've got many students who still get in touch with their host families. It's a good way to build connections overseas that last a really long time," she said.
"For students, it's about experiencing a different culture or way of life. They get outside their comfort zone a bit. For hosts, it often reignites their love for the local area. They can be a tourist in their own backyard, see it through someone else's eyes."
Students will be setting up for anywhere between two and 11 months, and host families can choose how long they can accommodate a student for.
More information is available at hostastudent.org.au or by contacting the World Education Program at info@wep.org.au or 1300 884 733.
