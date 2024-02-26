Rental prices skyrocket in Griffith

Rental prices in Griffith have skyrocketed over the last decade, as tenants feel the pinch of the housing crisis.
Data from the Department of Families and Communities shows that since 2014, the average rent for a house in Griffith has doubled and that increase shows no signs of slowing down.
In 2014, the median rent for a two-bedroom house was $190 according to the NSW Department of Family and Community Services - while in February 2024, that same unit could run to $380.
The median rent for a four-bedroom house was $260 in 2014, while the last decade has seen that skyrocket to $500 - putting financial pressure on renters.
Even with the money needed, competition is fierce and there is no guarantee of finding a vacant property as vacancy rates hit record lows.
It's generally accepted that a healthy vacancy rate is somewhere around three per cent, balancing the market between tenants and property owners.
Griffith's vacancy rate is below one per cent, showing a high demand with no supply to keep up - and leaving tenants potentially paying too much for fear of missing out, or accepting a dodgy property out of desperation.
The data comes at the same time as Homelessness NSW's report noted that Griffith has the state's eighth highest increase in those receiving support from housing crisis services.
Deputy CEO of the Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro said that those numbers weren't the whole story either, as they only accounted for 'known' homeless people and those receiving support - while others go without for a variety of reasons.
The state's Department of Communities and Justice announced in early February that they would be launching 'Homes NSW' in an effort to reduce the rental pressure and housing crisis.
The project will combine the DCJ with the NSW Land and Housing Corporation and the NSW Aboriginal Housing Office to streamline the process of social and affordable housing, as well as simplifying tenancy services to improve the situation for renters in the state.
Minister for Housing Rose Jackson said at the launch that Homes NSW would be a launchpad.
"Adequate housing is a basic human right and Homes NSW will be the driver of much needed and long overdue reform to the social and affordable housing sector," she said.
