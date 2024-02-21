Hanwood kicking off Riverina Cup campaign against Young

Hanwood will get their Riverina Cup campaign underway this weekend in the men's division when they head out to Hanwood Oval.
After the draw for the Cup was held last week, the Hanwood side was one of four teams in the MIA to draw a home clash in the opening round.
It will be a familiar opponent for the Hanwood side as they have been drawing against Young, who are a side that they have struggled to get results against in the past during their clashes in the Pascoe Cup.
The clash between Hanwood and the Lions will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the other opening rounds of the men's competition, West Griffith will have their work cut out for them when they welcome Capital Premier League side Wagga City Wanderers to town, while it will be a local derby when Yoogali FC welcome Griffith City to Yellow Tail Park next weekend.
Just down the road in Leeton, United will welcome fellow Pascoe Cup side Wagga United to town.
In the women's competition, it will be another local derby with Yoogali FC and Griffith City drawn to play each other again.
Hanwood will make the longest trip of the competition down to Albury to take new opposition in the form of the Albury Hotspur on Saturday, March 2.
