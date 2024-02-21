Swans maintain unbeaten run ahead of final home game of season

The Griffith Swans barnstorming start to the Southern NSW Women's League has continued after another commanding victory, this time on the road against the Northern Jets.
It was an even start to the game, with the Swans ahead by just two points at the end of the first quarter; the Griffith side was able to surge in the second term to get out to a 23-point lead.
Another three goals in the third term saw them able to maintain the gap before coming away with two more majors in the fourth quarter to secure an 8.14 (62) to 2.1 (13) victory in Ariah Park.
Jess Hill and Jenna Richards kicked two goals each, while the remainder was shared between Maree Cirillo, Grace Buchan, Lauren Marshall and Aleeysha Munday.
With three straight wins to start the season, coach Trevor Richards said it's clear to see the girls are finding their stride quickly.
"It's always good when you are winning, and the girls are really enjoying themselves," he said.
"You can really see that the girls are gelling together, and some of the things we are doing at training are starting to pay off, and they are linking up well together.
"Winning helps, but we have been getting good numbers to training, which helps because you can work on more. In previous years, where we have struggled for numbers, it makes it hard to do any bigger field drills.
"All of the girls have been performing really well. There isn't anyone out there who you could say hasn't been doing their job."
The other key factor has been the way the side has started to learn from each other with so many new players in the squad.
"The new girls that have come in have taken it in their stride and are really enjoying it and playing good footy," he said.
"Then you have the ones that have a bit more experience, and obviously Grace (Buchan) coming in who has played at a high level and then the likes of Jenna (Richards), Lauren Marshall and those girls who have been playing with us for the last few years, you can see the other girls picking up things from them."
This weekend's clash with Temora, who are searching for their first win of the season, will be the Swans final home game of the season starting at 7pm on Friday.
