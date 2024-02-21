No asbestos fear for the Riverina

The NSW Environment Protection Authority has confirmed that there are no inspections planned for the Riverina, as the investigation into asbestos-contaminated mulch continues.
The EPA is currently investigating a number of sites that are suspected to contain asbestos-contaminated mulch after bonded asbestos was discovered at the Rozelle Interchange and a number of Sydney schools.
While mostly confined to metropolitan Sydney, a number of contaminations have been found in the ACT and regional areas including Nowra.
A specialised Asbestos Taskforce was created to lead the investigation and response, and have uncovered 47 positive sites from 796 tests as of 6pm on February 19.
The taskforce is investigating Greenlife Resources Recovery Facility as the alleged source of contaminated mulch.
A spokesperson for the EPA said that there were no known connections to the Riverina and no currently known potential contaminations.
"The EPA is currently conducting 'contact tracing' to identify all potential sites, and then facilitating testing, reporting and management of any positive results found," they said.
"All sites identified are being inspected by specialised teams who have expertise in assessing and collecting suspected contaminated waste from a site".
They encouraged anyone with concerns to contact the EPA's 'Environment Line' reporting number at 131 555.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe said that the taskforce's priority was in identifying the supply chain and contacting anyone who may have received the mulch.
"Our number one priority is to finish contract tracing the supply chain - so that any potential receiver of the mulch is notified. That means we can take immediate action to make the area safe," she said.
"The surge workforce means we can get to the bottom of the supply chain much faster".
The EPA is providing daily updates on the investigation, which are available at epa.nsw.gov.au.
