No asbestos fear for the Riverina

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 21 2024 - 7:47pm, first published 3:41pm
The NSW Environment Protection Authority has confirmed that there are no inspections planned for the Riverina, as the investigation into asbestos-contaminated mulch continues.

Cai Holroyd

