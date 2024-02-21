Blueheelers to use West Wyalong Knockout as chance to blood youngsters

The Yenda Blueheelers will head to the West Wyalong Knockout this weekend to blood some of their next generation.
For the Yenda side, they had tried to line up a few trial games, but after they fell through, they looked to the knockout as a chance to look towards the future, according to coach James Dole.
"There is a fair percentage who are younger, whether that are 18s, who are coming up or will still be playing 18s this year but are old enough to get bloody though to seniors," he said.
"We have been doing a fair bit of contact at training, so that's given us our match fitness, but we want to see how these combinations in a match situation."
One of the key components for this season will be the returning Isaiah Potts, who come back to the side having sat out the 2023 season after being captain-coach in 2022.
Dole is excited by what the return of Potts means to the side in their centenary season.
"Last year, we were running with two little halves who did well but were pretty inexperienced, and I think that will sure us up a bit," he said.
"As good as Isaiah Little is, he is a five-eighth and a ball runner, so to have Pottsy there to straighten him up and steer us around a bit more will really unlock Isaiah to play more of his running game, I think."
The other marque signing of the off-season sees Tongia Fox return to the group after spending a couple of seasons in Forbes, picking up Group 11 titles along the way.
The draw for this weekend's knockout hasn't been kind for the Yenda side as they will take on defending champion Young, but Dole is seeing this as a positive.
"In a way, it will be good for the two or three seventeen who are going to want to be playing against the men in the next year or two, so I don't think there is a better situation to be chucked in the deep end against some high-quality players," he said.
Heading into the Group 20 season, starting on April 7, Dole said he wants this year to be one to remember for their centenary.
"It's our centenary year, and we want to do as much as we can, if not just make the grand final but take it out," he said. "The absolute bassline for us is to get further into the final, but ultimately, taking out the competition would be the goal."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.