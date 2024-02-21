Blood, Sweat and Beers back for 2024

The Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is back for another year despite funding concerns, setting up in the community gardens once more for a beloved Easter festival.
Organisers will be bringing the beer-based festivities on March 30 or Easter Saturday - offering plenty of booze and entertainment for the weekend. The celebration has routinely brought hundreds out to celebrate home-brewing, sample craft beers or simply enjoy a day out with their families.
In 2023, organisers were skeptical that they would be able to hold the festival again due to funding pressures and made a plea to businesses to help with sponsorship in order to hold the event.
Businesses came to the rescue however, including the Australian Beer Company, Owen Toyota, Griffith's Betta franchise, Collier and Miller, Roy Spagnolo and Flavourtech who have all pitched in to keep the event running.
The festival is the brainchild of Adam Gaffey and Megan Tai - eager Griffith homebrewers who were keen to share their passion with Griffith and the Riverina, and it quickly became a mainstay of the busy Easter calendar.
This year, there's even more on offer for families with the famed 'Box Wars' coming to help young ones with amazing and recyclable cardboard creations - from pirate ships to race cars, shields and armour.
For the adults, breweries are already signing on to offer their creations including Tumut River Brewing Co, King River Brewing, Mitta Mitta Brewery and Eden Brewery.
The festival will feature plenty of music again, along with mainstay food tents and a few new surprises - from Tibetan street food, smoked meats and barbecue, to woodfired pizza and even a stand from the Junee Licorice Factory.
A range of music will be on offer, including the high-energy Sydney brass collective Hot Potato Band with their blend of interactive performance.
More information is available at bloodsweatbeers.com.au. Tickets are now available.
