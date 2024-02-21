The Area News
The Area News
Blood, Sweat and Beers back for 2024

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 21 2024 - 7:47pm, first published 6:00pm
The Blood, Sweat and Beers festival is back for another year despite funding concerns, setting up in the community gardens once more for a beloved Easter festival.

