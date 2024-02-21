Win required if Leagues want chance to defend their One-Day premiership

Heading into the weekend and their final 40-over game of the regular season, Leagues Panthers need a win to get a chance at defending their One-Day title.
The Panthers are currently level with Coro but sitting in third on the One Day ladder on Net Run Rate and a win this weekend will guarantee a spot in the final regardless of results in the final round.
With the Leagues side already treating every game like a final, the approach for this weekend's game, against Exies Diggers at Jubilee Oval, will be no different, according to captain Jimmy Binks.
"It would be nice to come away with a pretty comprehensive and really push ourselves into the One Day Final," he said.
Binks's side are currently sitting on a five-game unbeaten run, which has seen them able to dominate their opposition, bowling them out for less than 100 in three of their last four games.
"It's just simple bowling tactics, really, and in hindsight, the fielding has backed that right up as well," he said.
"Our fielding has improved ten-fold since Christmas, and it is proven in our results. It's a real simple game when you get it right, and it is about gelling and getting that into everyone's brain."
The bowling attack has been led well all season by Billy Evans, but he has finally broken through for some rewards with five wickets in the past two games.
While it has been a lean year in terms of dismissal for the young quick, Binks feels Evans has performed his role perfectly.
"He is always going to be at the front of our attack, so you have to understand that if you are bowling within the first 10 overs, you will be coming up against the better batters in the team," he said.
"He has been great in waning the patience and letting the slower bowlers come in and test the batters after he has done a good job. It's just an added bonus for him to get those wickets, really."
The side will be able to welcome back their skipper this weekend after Binks missed his side's eight-wicket win over Hanwood,
The batting of the Panthers has also been on the improve in recent weeks, with Matt Keenan continuing his form at the top of the order, while Reece Matheson has also started to find his stride with the willow in hand.
This weekend, taking on an Exies Diggers side who are playing for pride after falling out of the finals race following their defeat at the hands of Exies Eagles.
Diggers have the potential to rain on the Panthers parade, but a lot of that will hinge on Kyle Pete's performance with the bat, and Binks knows he will be a key wicket.
"We understand the risk with Petey batting, and we know we have to bowl well to him and set the right fields, and I think we can squash him pretty quickly," he said.
"He can be a very dangerous man and can take the score from zero to 100 in the space of eight to 10 overs."
There will be plenty on the line in the 50-over clash between Coro Cougars and Hanwood Wanderers.
With three points between the two sides, the Wanderers need to pick up the win this weekend if they want to finish in the top two, as this weekend is their last game.
