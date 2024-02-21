V8 superboats returning to Lake Wyangan track

The V8 superboats will be hitting the water once again on February 24, racing around Lake Wyangan at speeds comparable to fighter jets.
Racers will be hitting the water from midday and zooming around until 9.00pm for a full day of high-octane thrills in Australia's oldest still-running jet-boat track.
The Lake Wyangan track is renowned as one of the most difficult tracks on the east coast, but racers aren't scared of tackling the challenge.
Organiser Justin Roylance was excited to be returning to the track.
"The track preparation has been happening for a little bit with the guys from the Griffith Boat Club and we've got a reasonable sized field of about 30 boats so it's setting up to be a beautiful day," he said.
"Whether it's boat racing or car racing, there's a lot of horsepower-hungry people in the area ... We have people traveling from WA, Victoria even some international competitors - it's a pretty serious event and we're looking forward to it."
Mr Roylance added a special thanks to the volunteers who dedicate their time and energy to making the event run smoothly - and encouraged anyone interested to get involved.
"It's not like a motorbike where you can just buy one at the shop - the best thing to do is come along to an event, you can be part of the show at all different levels," he said.
"We do rely quite heavily on our volunteers. You can volunteer and be part of the safety crew. You can end up being on the team, something like backing the boat in. If you're mechanically minded, get some extra stuff to do."
The race will be hitting the track on February 24, tickets are available at the gate or at v8superboats.com.au. BYO is strictly prohibited.
