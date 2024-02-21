Griffith secure Milliken Shield final berth against Narrandera

The Thunder hit up a big score of 3/132 to overwhelm the Strikers who responded with 9/69. Lucas Lugton was on fire belting 46 runs off 12 balls. Hugo Bunn was also in good form hitting up 29 runs. Max Bunn made a useful 17. Illya Lewis was the Strikers top bowler picking up two wickets. Toby Lasscock stood out for the Strikers in their turn at the batting crease with an innings of 20 runs. llya added nine runs and Liam Brugger seven. Jayden Prudham was the Thunders most successful bowler, picking up two wickets.