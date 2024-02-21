Griffith secure Milliken Shield final berth against Narrandera

In the closest game of the round of matches played last Saturday morning the Heat were able to edge out the Stars with a score of 3/54 (ave 18) to the Stars 5/84 (ave 16.8).
Nichkhun Clark again led the team scoring for the Heat with 19 runs.
Elliott Cummings provided the most support with nine runs. Dominic Bailey was able to pick up two wickets for the Stars. The consistent Archie Dunbar tried to hit his team to victory with an innings of 26 with support from Dominic Bailey, 15 and Darcy Dunbar, 12.
There were four runouts in the Star's innings. Sahibdeep Singh was the sole wicket taker for the Heat.
The most comprehensive win of the round was achieved by the all conquering Scorchers who racked up 3/178 against the Hurricanes who made 12/27.
The score sheet of the Scorchers innings showed the usual contributions came from Cooper Hunt who belted 26 off one over, Joe Irons, 23, Quade Conlan, 20, George Conlan 23 and Sam Hunt 15.
Zayne Dissegna and Chevy DePaoli took wickets for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes struggled a bit with the bat, Brody Ford and Chevy DePaoli top scored with six runs each.
Quade Conlan was the pick of the Scorcher's bowlers with four wickets. George Conlan and Joe Irons also bowled effectively to claim three wickets each.
The Thunder hit up a big score of 3/132 to overwhelm the Strikers who responded with 9/69. Lucas Lugton was on fire belting 46 runs off 12 balls. Hugo Bunn was also in good form hitting up 29 runs. Max Bunn made a useful 17. Illya Lewis was the Strikers top bowler picking up two wickets. Toby Lasscock stood out for the Strikers in their turn at the batting crease with an innings of 20 runs. llya added nine runs and Liam Brugger seven. Jayden Prudham was the Thunders most successful bowler, picking up two wickets.
This week's cricketer of the week is the consistent Joe Irons who again scored runs and took wickets for the Scorchers.
Leagues Club continued on their winning way last Saturday morning against Hanwood. Leagues hit up a good score of 6/123, thanks to big scores from Archie Leach who made 47, Harrison Palmer 35 and Charlie Bunn 31.
The pick of the Hanwood bowlers was Zavier Hoffman who finished with 2/24. Hanwood's score of 6/89 was helped along by Rory Lasscock who made 28 and he got some help from Zavier Hoffman who contributed 16 and Angus Pasin 12. Charlie Bunn bowled a tight spell to finish with 2/6 and Archie Leach took 2/27.
Diggers prevailed in a close game with Exies. Diggers score of 8/93 (ave 11.6) was enough to finish in front of Exies 10/100 (ave 10). The top scorer from the Diggers was Hudson Crack who made 18. Yug Chaudhary helped the score along with 14, Logan Cowie made 12 and Andrew Maher 11.
Matthew Hurst bowled a handy spell which yielded three for 14 runs. Vai Patel was also effective taking 2/2. Bayley Hill continues to churn out the runs. He made 22 for Exies alongside Matthew Hurst who made 19 and Vai Patel 19. Logan Cowie bowled a damaging two overs spell to take 3/5. The reliable Andrew Maher took 2/11 and Owen Condon 2/15.
Zavier Hoffman is this week's award winner after many consistent performances during the season and another on last Saturday.
Griffith was able to secure a place in the final of the Milliken Shield competition when they defeated Narrandera at Hanwood oval on Sunday. Narrandera had not been beaten for two years but went into the game without their top two players.
However Griffith played a positive brand of cricket from the opening over with Josh Taprell and Matt Andrighetto setting the tone, scoring 31 off the first seven overs before the first wicket fell. Josh Taprell retired on 28 with the score on 1/68 and Lachlan Spry took over. He kept the score ticking along and retired on 25 with the score on 4/130. Griffith innings finished with the score on 9/149.
Narrandera's innings started badly, losing three wickets within the first two overs with only one run on the board. A fourth wicket partnership of 58 revived their chances. After the fifth wicket fell on 70, the Narrandera innings then ended quickly. Their last wicket fell with a score of 87. Bowling honours were shared. Josh Taprell did the early damage and finished with 2/4. Vai Patel 2/6, Charlie Bunn 2/8 and Rory Lasscock 2/3, all contributed to good team effort in the field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.