What to do with soft plastic? For one, keep it out of your recycling bin

More than 12 months after the collapse of Australia's largest recycling program, Griffith residents are being asked to reduce the amount of soft plastic they throw in the bin.
Think plastic bags, chip packets and cling wrap. Nationally we use around 70 billion pieces of soft plastic each year and Griffith City Council said too much of it is ending up in the recycling bin.
"Recyclable materials from the yellow lid bins are sent for sorting and processing at a Materials Recovery Facility, also known as a MRF. Soft plastics get caught in machinery at the MRF, causing delays, placing waste workers at risk and increasing processing costs," the council's waste operations manager John Roser said.
"Please do not use a plastic bag liner for your recycling bin, and make sure all your recyclable materials are placed loose in the recycling bin and not in plastic bags."
Jo Smith works for EnviroCom, a local government contractor providing specialist data analysis and education programs. The company completes waste audits every two years.
She said in the last few years soft plastics make up between 4 and 6.3 per cent of general waste.
"This doesn't seem like a lot, as soft plastic is lightweight, but you can imagine that this waste material takes up a lot of space and makes up a huge proportion of the waste stream in terms of volume," she said.
"It is also the most common contaminant in recycling bin inspections, which we have undertaken in Griffith annually the past three years, and is observed in approximately a third of all inspected recycling bins."
After REDcycle collapsed in 2022 with huge stockpiles of soft plastics sitting in warehouses with nowhere to go, options for recycling have been limited.
Curby is a company founded on the Central Coast and has a partnership with three NSW councils - Central Coast, Newcastle and Tamworth.
Residents put their soft plastics in a supplied bag and put it in the recycling or yellow lid bin.
The council are open to initiatives that reduce the amount of soft plastics ending up in landfill, Ms Smith said.
"Soft plastic is just so prevalent," she said. "You can barely buy anything without some level of soft plastic on it.
"We do like to encourage people to where possible choose packaging that's recyclable or packaging free.
"That said there's only so much one person can do and a lot of it comes down to the prodcuers, so the retailers who are selling the stuff and the producers who are making it.
"I really think more onus needs to be on the people making the stuff to find better alternatives."
Earlier this month Woolworths, Coles and Aldi announced a trial recycling program in 12 Melbourne supermarkets.
The move is the first in-store recycling option since the collapse of REDcycle.
The supermarket trio contribute to a soft plastic taskforce and in March 2023 released a statement outlining a "Roadmap to Restart". The statement said after the trial "the new program would then be gradually rolled out nationwide next year (2024)".
The statement added the taskforce "is severely constrained by Australia's limited access to domestic soft plastic recycling which can manage the "mixed polymer" soft plastics that are deposited by the public in supermarket collection bins."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.