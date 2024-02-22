Heart beat of City: Suellen Roberts

What was your first experience with music? I have always been drawn to music. From dancing, playing instruments and singing to Celine Dion and Kylie Minogue with my hair brush in front of the mirror as a young child. I started my singing career in Year 2 and joined the school choir at the age of seven. There were many experiences for performing through primary school, singing at school assemblies and school plays at the Griffith Regional Theatre. My most memorable experience was singing with the school choir at the Sydney Opera House at eight years old. In Year 3 I also took up playing the recorder. I picked it up quite quickly, which then became the beginning of learning to play different instruments. In Year 5 I then learned to play the bells. This is where I learned to read music and where I found my ear to listen. Meanwhile I was still part of the school choir throughout primary school. By the age of 12 I was performing at the Riverina Dance Festival, performing in solo dances, singing in the choir and singing solo acts. In Year 6 I began learning to play the keyboard. With high expectations from teachers and encouraging comments I began organ lessons in Year 7 and 8. My teacher, Vicky DaQuino, taught me music concepts and the co-ordination of using the double keyboard with the pedal keyboard on the floor. At the age of 15 years I was introduced to local band Giazz as their new lead singer. That was 1995 and there were between 10 and 12 people in the band at any one time. A couple of years later the band changed its name to Kiss My Brass and I was the lead singer for 16 years performing at corporate functions, fundraisers and weddings across NSW but mostly the Riverina area. I then joined a pub rock band in 2011 for two years called 8Ball playing at hotels and clubs. After having my third daughter I became the lead singer of Casual Sax in 2019. I also sang as a duo with my sister Mel Roberts from 2002 to 2009 singing to backing tracks as It's A Girl Thing.