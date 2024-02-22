Heart beat of City: Suellen Roberts

Name: Suellen Roberts
Instruments played: Vocalist
Group you play in: Lead singer for Duo Casual Sax with saxophone player Lynda Medcalf.
What was your first experience with music? I have always been drawn to music. From dancing, playing instruments and singing to Celine Dion and Kylie Minogue with my hair brush in front of the mirror as a young child. I started my singing career in Year 2 and joined the school choir at the age of seven. There were many experiences for performing through primary school, singing at school assemblies and school plays at the Griffith Regional Theatre. My most memorable experience was singing with the school choir at the Sydney Opera House at eight years old. In Year 3 I also took up playing the recorder. I picked it up quite quickly, which then became the beginning of learning to play different instruments. In Year 5 I then learned to play the bells. This is where I learned to read music and where I found my ear to listen. Meanwhile I was still part of the school choir throughout primary school. By the age of 12 I was performing at the Riverina Dance Festival, performing in solo dances, singing in the choir and singing solo acts. In Year 6 I began learning to play the keyboard. With high expectations from teachers and encouraging comments I began organ lessons in Year 7 and 8. My teacher, Vicky DaQuino, taught me music concepts and the co-ordination of using the double keyboard with the pedal keyboard on the floor. At the age of 15 years I was introduced to local band Giazz as their new lead singer. That was 1995 and there were between 10 and 12 people in the band at any one time. A couple of years later the band changed its name to Kiss My Brass and I was the lead singer for 16 years performing at corporate functions, fundraisers and weddings across NSW but mostly the Riverina area. I then joined a pub rock band in 2011 for two years called 8Ball playing at hotels and clubs. After having my third daughter I became the lead singer of Casual Sax in 2019. I also sang as a duo with my sister Mel Roberts from 2002 to 2009 singing to backing tracks as It's A Girl Thing.
Who inspires you? Shania Twain! After hearing Man! I Feel Like A Woman in 1997 I was hooked. I needed to get her album. I saved up for it and it was the first album I had bought for myself. By the age of 17 I was singing in competitions and competing in the Barellan Talent Quest in 1998. I sang Man! I Feel Like A Woman and won the senior section singing The Rose by Bette Midler acapella. I began learning all of Shania's songs, and I still sing many of them. I went to my first concert to see Shania's Come On Over tour in 1999. I am inspired by her courage and determination to perform again after a bad marriage breakdown and dealing with Lyme's disease from a tick bite which caused her voice issues for many years. After having my own health issues, I Iook to Shania for inspiration and strength.
Style I play: I sing many songs and styles. From ballads to pop, rock 'n' roll, country and pub rock. I enjoy singing pop country the most.
Favourite song: I don't really have a favourite song although I enjoy listening and singing to songs from Shania Twain, Dixie Chicks, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and Daultry.
Favourite gig: Performing with Kiss My Brass there were many large functions. I will always remember the marquee weddings in country towns, driving on dirt roads with band members, loaded up cars with music equipment making the gig more of a social get together and performance over a whole weekend. Singing at a wedding as far south as The Grampians VIC to as north as the Newcastle Knights Football Gala night.
How do you feel about the music scene in Griffith? There are so many talented musicians in the Griffith area. I am so grateful for all the experiences to perform here and in many surrounding towns over the years. I do feel the music scene is changing with the release of more pop culture in the music industry. This has made it harder for bands to perform as the younger generations these days prefer DJs over bands. COVID-19 also made it difficult for musicians and now there is also the cost of living. People are finding it too costly to go out to enjoy bands. Griffith has a great setup though with opportunities for bands to perform at the Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith Community Stage, Memorial Park Stage, great pubs and clubs and the soon to be used Kooyoo St Plaza. I have also been a member of the Griffith Musicians Club for over 15 years which has given me many public performance opportunities and the annual Griffith Musicians Club Ball which is held in August.
