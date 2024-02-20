War Memorial Museum brings out the big guns

The Griffith War Memorial Museum has an eye-catching new display, with a 5.5-inch World War II artillery gun now mounted out the front of the museum.
It's been a years-long journey, with War Memorial Museum Vice-President Martin Gatto first broaching the subject two years ago with Defence Disposal Services.
The idea to have a large display at the front came by as an effort to draw more attention, as many walked past the war memorial without noticing the museum was even there.
"We needed something out the front because many people would come past who've lived here and say 'I didn't know this was here'," Mr Gatto said.
"Since we've had it in, so many people have come past and are staring, looking and stopping and that's the whole point of it."
Mr Gatto spoke frequently with Defence Disposal Services, but it took time to find the perfect display that would catch attention.
"They found us a little mortar, they found us a little grenade launcher. We said 'thank you, we'll have that,'" he said.
"Then a bit later on, they rang back and said they'd found this down in Victoria. Fully restored, brand new tyres on it. It was supposed to go somewhere else, but they said if they didn't hear back, it'd be ours."
He added thanks to all who had put their time and effort into bringing the display here, particularly Griffith City Council for helping with the development application and Jason and Sharyn Bourke from Norcliff Bulk Haulage, who volunteered their time to pick up the gun from Victoria and transport it here.
Collier and Miller created the steel stands that the gun sits on, while Yoogali Concrete and JLP Consult created the concrete slab underneath it.
