The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bourke claims firsts spot on race three by just six seconds

By Ron Anson
February 20 2024 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wednesday was a great day for the Feral's, our website was back together. Last week I falsely announced Darren Pooley had reached his 1,000km milestone but he hadn't.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.