Bourke claims firsts spot on race three by just six seconds

Wednesday was a great day for the Feral's, our website was back together. Last week I falsely announced Darren Pooley had reached his 1,000km milestone but he hadn't.
When I double checked on the up and functioning website, I discovered he has only accumulated 994.2km. He went AWOL this week, however next week it could happen.
The long course is 5.8km, the mathematically inclined will realise that it will only be with the last step that he will reach 1,000km.
Despite the heat 71 Feral's turned out for the 3rd race in the Bacchus competition. This week there was some rationalization of handicaps following the holiday runs, some copped handicap increase, and some struck it lucky with a decreased handicap.
In the long course Vince Restagno's handicap leaped from 8 minutes to 14m 30s and Jaidyn Roach's had an extra 90 seconds added to his handicap.
Handicap winners with a 2-minute reduction included John Faronato, Michael Colaciuri, Bob Barker and Ron Anson.
In the short course all the walkers had their handicaps taken back to zero while Wendy Minato gained 60 seconds and Isaac Fattore gained 30 seconds.
A handicap reduction of 75 seconds gave Steven Bourke the edge enabling him to cruise home in 1st place with a net time of 30 minutes 40 seconds.
Six seconds later Antonio DeMarco (28m 31s) claimed 2nd place them came Lachlan Date (25m 34s). At this stage in the competition the 4th place getter Adrian Baird (32m 39s) leads the competition with 93 points, just 3 points ahead of Steven Bourke.
Bourke had a handicap reduction while Baird had 105 seconds added to his, oh! what a difference that makes. The first female back was 11th placed Andrea Cromack with a net time of 36m 37s.
The most heavily handicapped this week was Jaidyn Roach (19m 30s) who was also the fastest on the track posting a net time of 23m 57s. The fastest female was Sharon Careri with a net time of 34m 33s.
There were 30 starters in the 3.1km short course. After a three-year hiatus Geoff O'Callaghan (18m 41s) returned to the "Hill" and claimed 1st place with a minute to spare until Callum Vecchio (13m 09s) crossed the line. Geoff, I suspect next week your handicap will be more than 4 minutes 15 seconds.
Harrison Palmer (17m 10s) was third then came the women Milla Vecchio (19m 45s) and Tracy Vecchio (23m 56s). Congratulations to Lanen Chiang who found the correct course in one go this week.
