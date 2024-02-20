Final round decides teams for Alan Giddey Shield with defending champions missing out

After the final round of the GDCA Third Grade Twenty20 competition was played out over the weekend, the top two sides have been locked away.
Heading into the weekend, Coro Cougars, Hanwood Wanderers, Exies Eagles, and Exies Diggers were all fighting for a top-two position.
Coro put themselves in a good position to take one of the spots after coming away with an eight-wicket win over Leagues Panthers.
Reif Leach (38) was the only Panther to get a start as the bowling of Tomas Goirigolzarri (3/12) and Liam James (3/7) helped restrict the Leagues side to just 76.
Cooper Rand (31), Seamus Maley (17) and Goirigolzarri (21*) were able to guide their side to a comfortable victory.
Exies Diggers picked up the win they needed after a three-wicket win over the Nomads.
Alex Pound (27), Lachlan Wells (18) and Ruben McKersie (23*) gave the Nomads a chance to cause an upset when they set Diggers 100 for victory.
Manan Dave (50 ret.) had his side in a strong position before Veer Chaudhary (15*) and Amitoj Singh (11) lifted Diggers to victory.
It was a playoff for a potential berth in the final game, but thanks to Kadon Williams (29) and Bradley Whitworth (14*), Hanwood were able to jump into the top two and secure a match-up with Coro on March 3 with a 38-run win
