Duncan batting masterclass lifts Diggers to massive win over Coro

Mick Duncan took a liking to the Coro Cougars' attack as the Exies Diggers side improved their chances of being able to defend their GDCA Second Grade title.
The Coro side made the brave decision to send Diggers in after winning the toss but was able to claim Jay Mitchell (10) and Grant McMaster (0) early, but that would be the last of their success for quite some time.
Duncan joined Mark Favell, and the pair were able to all but take the game away from the Cougars as they were able to add 185 runs for the third wicket, with Duncan (140) able to score at almost two runs a ball before Mark Burns finally ended his innings.
Burns (2/54) followed that up with the wicket of Damien Browning (0), while Favell (45) was bowled by Rhys Carnell (2/29) as they looked to limit the damage.
Brett Owen (46*) had other ideas, and alongside Cameron Ingram (15*), they added 62 runs to see Diggers reach the end of their 40 overs on 5/277.
Cooper Rand was strong at the top of the order for the Cougars but they needed someone to hang around with him.
Rand (68) was able to post a half-century, but the bowling of Favell (4/16) and Daniel Dossetor (2/11) gave the Coro side no chance of chasing down the total as they were bowled out for 139.
Another strong bowling performance from Coleambally's Shawn Iddles has seen the Nomads retake top spot on the ladder.
The Coleambally side won the toss and elected to bowl with Ali Medhi (45), the only Eagles to get a start, with Iddles (7/22) destroying the Exies line-up as they were bowled out for 92.
Jack Weymouth-Smith (16) and Sanil Babu (25) made a strong start at the top of the order before Phil Burge (37*) came in as the finisher to see the Nomads take a four-wicket win.
Finally, Leagues were able to keep their finals hopes alive with half-centuries to Teei Piawi (67) and Okotai Woetai (58), seeing the Panthers set Hanwood 205 to win.
Mick Crosato (38*) and Kadon Williams (24) offered some resistance, but they were bowled out for 122 to hand Leagues an 82-run victory.
