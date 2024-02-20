Police investigating Alexander Street slashing

Police are calling for witnesses after a number of people were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Alexander Street.
At 12.30am on February 17, emergency services responded to a call in Alexander Street where multiple people were stabbed or slashed. Injured people were taken to Griffith Base Hospital for treatment, and police established a crime scene.
The incident is still being investigated by detectives and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Police have also seized drugs and weapons from a property on Elder Road, after a search revealed the illicit items at a 32-year-old man's property. The 32-year-old was promptly arrested and charged with possession and will appear before Griffith Local Court on March 13.
At 10.15am on February 17, a 26-year-old man drove a 2016 John Deere tractor into a large ditch near Widgelli on private property for unknown reasons. The tractor was heavily damaged and the driver was knocked unconscious.
A passing driver came to the rescue, calling emergency services to attend. The driver was taken to Griffith Base Hospital and treated.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and have appealed to the community for any information regarding the accident.
Anyone with information on the incidents is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.