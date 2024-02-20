Aisling Distillery takes bold step onto global stage

Griffith's Aisling Distillery has made a huge step, coming out swinging on the global whiskey stage and getting named an 'Icon of Whisky.'
The distillery was selected for two major awards at the tail end of 2023, receiving a silver prize from the prestigious World Whiskies Awards for their Series 3 Single Malt, while director Michelle Burns won the 'Visitor Attraction Manager' category at the Icons of Whisky competition for the 'Rest of the World' region.
"It's an amazing feeling. For a little town in the Riverina to get on the world stage like this, it's a big deal," Ms Burns said.
"I didn't even know I'd been nominated for it. When it came through and said 'winner,' I was just amazed."
It was a busy year for the distillery, receiving glowing reviews in the Jim Murray Whisky Bible - which many keen whisky-lovers swear by. The distillery submitted five of their best whiskies for consideration, and even came away with a 2024 NSW Whisky of the Year title from Mr Murray.
Ms Burns said that with the pressure of sealing away a creation and not knowing how it will be received, the accolades put a 'fire in their belly.'
The trick to an amazing single malt was to age it properly, Ms Burns said. Six years ago, they also struck up a partnership with De Bortoli Wines to use their casks, which she said had worked to their favour.
"We've got one coming out soon that's eight years old. We've always held back on releasing too early, most of our bottles are four-and-a-half years old at a minimum ... that aged statement, they're not a young whisky," she explained.
"It makes a huge difference."
Ms Burns said that 2024 was shaping up to be another huge year for Aisling, but was looking forward to bringing more homegrown whisky to Griffith.
"This year, the aim is to fill 70 barrels.
"It's giving our local community something a bit different, it's a really positive thing for Griffith."
