Future looks bright after Stars shine at Junior State Cup

If the Junior State Cup results are any indication, the future looks bright for the Griffith Stars.
The youngest age groups led the way for Griffith, with the under 10s girls being the stand-out performers after reaching the grand final.
It was a strong start to the competition, with three big wins over Wollongong (5-1), City Magic (8-1) and Penrith (8-1) on the opening day, setting the tone for their competition.
The youngest ladies locked away top spot in their pool with another day of strong results on day two with victories against Canterbury (3-1) and Balmain (3-2) before seeing off Wollongong (7-1) with another big win.
In the quarter-finals, they were able to see off the Blue Mountains with a 2-0 win before backing that up with another 2-0 win in the semi-finals to book their place in the decider.
The grand final saw them come up against the Sharks, with Griffith-born and former NRL player Andrew Fifita looking after the opposition.
The Sharks proved to be too strong in the final as they were able to come away with a 7-2 victory over the Griffith girls.
The under 10s boys were also able to reach the final stage of the competition.
After a close clash with the Blue Mountains (7-6) to start proceedings, Griffith was able to finish day one with victories against Canterbury (5-2) and Wests (6-1).
Day two started strongly with a 5-3 win over Milton Ulladulla before they fell to Parramatta by a single try but finished the pool stage with another win over Wests.
The Sharks would prove to be a nemesis of Griffith's sides in the finals as they knocked the under-10 Griffith boys out after they fell 8-7 in the quarter-final.
The under-12s boys' side were the final Griffith team to reach the knockout stage.
After defeats to Wagga and Orange to start the State Cup, they were able to finish day one on a high with a 7-0 victory over St George.
Day two had a similar feeling with defeats to Blue Mountains and Canterbury before they found their winning ways against Balmain with a 6-5 victory to qualify for the quarter-final.
They became the third and final Griffith side to have their time ended by the Sharks, who came away with a 7-0 victory.
The 12s girls narrowly missed out on reaching the knockout stage after finishing just outside the top eight after the pool games, and it was a similar story for the under-14s boys and girls.
The under-18s boys started their campaign with a defeat before bouncing back on the main stage against City Magic (5-4).
It was a tough run for the oldest of the age groups, who managed just one more win, coming against Yass (4-3) as they finished sixth in pool A.
