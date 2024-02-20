Emma McLean blitzes SISA record at Long Course Championship

Emma McLean has been enjoying a solid last fortnight on the pool deck, highlighted by blowing a Southern Inland Swimming Association record out of the water.
While competing at the SISA Long Course Championships in Temora in the first week of February, Emma was able to break the 9-year-old female 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1.49:08, which was eight and a half seconds faster than the previous record.
On the same weekend, Emma, alongside Rose Turner, Nate Mingay, Eliza Brewer, Jai Spiers, Max Parmenter and Sophie Moala, all qualified for the Speedo Sprint Finals to be held on March 2.
Last weekend, Emma headed to the NSW Country Championships and came away with a bronze medal in her 50m Breaststroke event.
The talented swimmer wasn't the only Griffith Swim Club member to achieve good results, with Archie Forwood finishing in the top 10 for the 50m and 100m Freestyle events as well as the Individual Medley.
The junior boys relay team consisting of Nate, Max, Jai and Luke Busby were also able to claim ninth place in the Individual Medley with a personal best time.
