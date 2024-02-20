TAFE study provides vet nurse chance to land dream job

Molly Bryant knows there is more than one way to land your dream job.
Growing up on a sheep and cattle farm at Ungarie, Ms Bryant sensed from a young age she wanted to be a vet.
However, after realising she was unlikely to get the required marks to study vet science, she had to consider other avenues.
"I didn't really enjoy the academic side of school but I always knew I wanted to work with animals; I just love them," Ms Bryant said.
The 20-year-old looked at vet nursing and enrolled in Certificate II in Animal Care at TAFE NSW's Griffith campus.
After finishing the Vocational Education and Training Course (TVET) as part of her year 12 studies, Ms Bryant enrolled in a Cert IV in Veterinary Nursing at TAFE NSW's Primary Industries Centre in Wagga.
It wasn't long before she walked into a job either, joining the team at Griffith Veterinary Hospital weeks before graduation in December 2023.
"Studying animal care as a TVET course at school gave me a real head start and gave me the confidence and skills to study the Certificate IV in Vet Nursing," she said.
"I love my job so much. Every day is different: I could be monitoring the pets in surgery one day, acting as a consult nurse another day and dealing with clients the next.
"Seeing how distraught some owners are when they bring a sick pet in and then seeing the joy on their face when their pet is brought back to health is very satisfying."
Ms Bryant is a welcome addition to the industry which is grappling with a national shortage. She said her TAFE studies have equipped her to hit the ground running.
"I'm a hands-on learner and Tamara (TAFE teacher Tamara Percival) always found a way to make it interesting," she said. "We even brought our own pets in to check their vitals as part of the course."
Ms Percival said TAFE NSW's connection with industry and the practical skills offered in the animal care courses meant graduates were in high demand.
"TAFE NSW gives students those hands-on, practical skills to be job-ready on day one," she said.
"There's such a high need for jobs like vet nurses, vet receptionists, animal attendants and kennel hands, and there will be an even higher demand for those jobs in future."
The Certificate II in Animal Studies will be offered at TAFE NSW Griffith from this month and is required before enrolling in the Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing.
