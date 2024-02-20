The Area News
Heart Racers complete flawless season while Marchiori Construction return to top

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 20 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 11:13am
There was plenty on the line at Ted Scobie Oval on Monday night as the best sides of the Griffith Touch season battled it out for the titles for 2023/24.

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

