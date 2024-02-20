Heart Racers complete flawless season while Marchiori Construction return to top

There was plenty on the line at Ted Scobie Oval on Monday night as the best sides of the Griffith Touch season battled it out for the titles for 2023/24.
The Heart Racers were able to secure a rare achievement as Erin Bonetti wound back the clock to steer her side to a flawless season with a 7-3 win over Applied Engineering.
It was some quick thinking from Bonetti, which saw her side take the lead as she was able to catch the defence sleeping with a quick tap to open the scoring.
It was an even start to the game, and the Applied Engineering side wasn't behind for long as Alyssa Quinn was found in the open to score in the corner.
Bonetti was able to score her second of the afternoon after running into a gap created by a dummy, but once again, there was a quick answer, with Bree Coelli finding her way over. Applied Engineering were able to get their third soon after, but that lead was short-lived as Tess Jamieson found her way over.
Heart Racers were able to establish the first two-try lead of the game, with Bonetti scoring her third try of the first half before Macey Braithwaite made it 5-3 heading into the halftime break after an extended first half.
Applied Engineering piled the pressure on the Heart Racers' defence in the second half, but they weren't able to find a way through.
Against the run of play, Johane Oberholzer stepped her way across the line before Bonetti put the game to bed with her fourth of the decider to see the Heart Racers claim the title with a 7-3 victory.
Meanwhile, in the Men's top division, Marchiori Construction returned to the top of the mountain after a 7-5 win over The Legend.
It was a strong start from the Marchiori side as Ben Dossetor and Bede Kenny found their way over before The Legend answered through Isaiah Potts.
Marchiori made the most of an overlap, and a flick pass from Michael De Paoli restored their two-try advantage, but once again, The Legend was able to stay within striking distance with Dean Schmetzer getting over.
On the brink of halftime, Salesi Fatafehi sent Josh De Rossi over to see the Marchiori side take a 4-2 lead into halftime.
Brady Chambers and Potts scored early in the second half to level the score before Dossetor found his way over, while a second to De Rossi made it 6-4. De Paoli scored his second to make it a three-try game before Trevor Schmetzer found his way over, but it was too late.
