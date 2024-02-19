Young Musician of the Year award up for grabs again

The Griffith Young Musician of the Year award is back once more, with the Griffith Musician's Club eagerly looking out for the best of the best in the town's young artists.
The competition is one of the Griffith Musician's Club two key events of the year, along with the annual Musician's Ball, and a crucial opportunity for young musicians to strut their stuff on stage and show off their skill.
President of the club Michael Pfitzner said that they weren't necessarily looking for professional and experienced musicians, but anyone with talent and a passion for music.
"We welcome any teenage musician or vocalist from within a specified radius of Griffith to enter this award," he said.
"We are not just looking for formally trained musicians and vocalists, but for any young talent that Griffith has to offer."
The winner of the competition will take home a $1000 cash prize as well as a $500 gift voucher from Custom Music - while runner-ups will also receive a cash prize.
It's not just money that entrants will compete for either, as previous winners have gone on to play with established bands and made great strides within the music industry - including last year's winner Anthony Bethe.
Mr Bethe said that after winning the competition last year, he'd been kept on his feet touring and performing - from performing as a soloist in Leeton and Wagga all the way to playing with the state wind band at the Sydney Opera House.
"It's been very busy," he said.
He encouraged other young musicians to get involved, not just to win prizes but to help keep the industry alive and well in Griffith.
"Large parts of the town are not exactly music-friendly. I think it's important to keep that alive," he said.
"It's a free performance night to get up and show off, it's a performance without a time limit ... I've already got my piece ready."
Information on entries is available at griffithmusiciansclub.com.au and will be available until entries close on March 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.