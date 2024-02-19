New nurses ready to hit the floor at Griffith Base Hospital

Eight new graduate nurses are ready to hit the floor at Griffith Base Hospital, starting their new rounds.
Over 50 nurses have been placed in the Murrumbidgee as part of the NSW Health 'GradStart' program, with eight landing in Griffith hospital to continue learning and working.
The program places new graduates in rural and regional hospitals, thanks to the wide array of learning opportunities, and they benefit from a mentoring program to ease the transition from university to the workplace.
Talise Rudd comes from Leeton, but studied in Wollongong for several years before making her return to the MIA to get her start in a regional hospital.
"There are a lot of good things that come out of here ... you learn a lot more," she said.
"I miss Wollongong but it's comforting knowing that I'm back here, and I've got my family supporting me."
Miss Rudd is starting in the Intensive Care Unit, after doing her last placement in the ward and finding it a very supportive place to work.
"I never planned on it, but I did my last placement there and they were all really good. I'm keen to give it a crack ... I'm looking forward to delving in and learning as much as I can, learning the whole system."
Also missing Wollongong is Nina Bailey, who has relocated out to the Riverina from the big city for a tree change, along with her husband.
She said that the entire hospital had been especially supportive to her as she adjusted to the new space and was looking forward to getting to know Griffith and the surrounding region.
New nurse Charly Mott said she was planning to do six months at Griffith Base Hospital, before relocating to Hillston and sharing her newfound knowledge there, while others planned to stick around as long as possible.
All eight said they were keen to get to work and learn as much as possible.
Medical rehab ward manager Callie Macklin said she was 'thrilled' to have so many new grads, with eight in total and three ready to start on her ward.
"I've been pretty lucky, I've had about three each time," Ms Macklin said.
"They are full of knowledge, they'll be a great addition to the hospital."
